Businessman’s kidnapping: Panipat SP suspends four cops

On the orders of Haryana home minister Anil Vij, the Panipat superintendent of police ordered the suspension of four cops, accused of kidnapping a local businessman and collecting ransom for his release, on Wednesday.

On the complaint of Panipat-based businessman Hira Lal, Vij had on February 22 issued directions to initiate action against eight cops, including crime investigation agency in-charge Virender Singh, inspector Jaibeer Rana, assistant sub-inspector Subhash and Sumit, constables Rajesh and Rajeev and two unidentified cops, who were allegedly involved in kidnapping and torturing the businessman’s son Raj Kumar Ahuja and taking a ₹25 lakh ransom from them in November.

Vij has also directed Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan to form a special investigation team under a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) to probe the matter.

Sawan said as per the home minister’s orders, four cops – inspector Virender Singh, inspector Jaibir Rana, assistant sub-inspector Sumit Dahiya, and sub-inspector Rajesh –were suspended and an inquiry was already underway. Ahuja had sought Vij’s intervention alleging that no action was taken against said cops even after an FIR was registered against them in December.

On February 20, the Panipat police had said that on the complaint of Rajiv Kumar of Patna, the Panipat police had booked Hira Lal Ahuja and his son Raj Kumar Ahuja, manufacturers and suppliers of steel almirahs, under Section 406 ( criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and forging ₹25 lakh on November 6, 2021.

On November 8, the police arrested Ahuja from the court complex and claimed that ₹25 lakh was recovered from his possession. However, Ahuja claimed that the cops had kidnapped him, tortured him in the custody and had taken ₹25 lakh from his family members.

The court directed the Panipat police to register an FIR against the cops posted in CIA II.

Reacting to the suspension orders, Ahuja alleged that the Panipat police were not following the orders of the home minister, as the latter had ordered the suspension of eight cops, immediately. He demanded immediate arrest of all cops and an investigation by a retired high court judge.