Buy one, get one free, but conditions apply

Buy one, get one free. Buy now, pay later. Heavy discount sale! These are a few catchy phrases that hold perennial attraction for every Indian, irrespective of gender, age or class. Lucrative offers by traders are tempting enough for people to loosen their purse strings and indulge impulsively.

Despite being packed to capacity, wardrobes are tested for their endurance as more garments, bought out of the compulsion of availing discounts than out of necessity, are stuffed in. Discounts on the exaggerated priced apparel lead to the buying of more clothes without getting rid of earlier ones, resulting in a textile glut.

Some store owners are shrewd enough to display in bold letters: 50% OFF! Once you enter the store and spot an article of your choice, you are politely told, “Sorry sir, this is from the fresh stock. Items on sale are in that corner.” You are guided to a remote section to select from a bunch of out-of-vogue items to avail the much-publicised offer.

Another ploy traders resort to is mentioning on the bill: Items purchased in sale won’t be exchanged. It belittles the dignity of the shopper and conveys the message that buying at reduced prices is not cool.

Recently, a popular brand of sports shoes offered a laptop bag worth ₹2,000 with a purchase of a pair of shoes costing ₹6,000. I fell for the deal and ended up buying running shoes worth ₹6,000! My happiness was short-lived because my daughter was quick to decode the arithmetic behind the offer. She said that the bag was not worth more than ₹700 and the shoes I bought for ₹6,000 were available online for ₹5,000. Once again, my desire to have the last laugh was cut short.

Another incident highlights the ploy traders resort to. Last month, my wife went to buy a woollen jacket, she was trapped in the network of freebies by the psychologists of marketing. When she was about to pay for the merchandise, the salesman persuaded her to buy one more jacket so that the bill adds up to ₹10,000. That would enable her to earn gift vouchers worth ₹2,000 for her next shopping jaunt. She readily accepted the offer and returned home with a heavy bag, and a heavier bill.

The next day, she took our son along to buy a pullover for him by encashing the hard-earned vouchers. The salesman clarified curtly, “Ma’am, you can avail the voucher only if you buy clothes worth ₹10,000 or more. You can’t simply buy an item worth the price of the voucher and walk away. Once again, she had to buy expensive articles to avail the discount and return home with a big smile, and a bigger baggage.

When I tried to challenge her shopping acuity, she was ready with the reply, “I have spent to save. Look at the rewards of judicious spending before labelling my shopping trip as a wasteful expenditure. And listen, I have another gift voucher worth ₹2,000 in case you require something worthwhile.” Herein lies the art and science of marketing: The art is in striking one’s fancy and the science in striking it repeatedly. rajivsharma.rs201067@gmail.com

The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor