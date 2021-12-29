Cabinet approves amendment in Punjab co-op audit service rules

Chandigarh : The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday approved amendment in Punjab Cooperative Audit (Group-B) Service Rules, 2016, to ensure efficiency in functioning of the cooperation department.

The amendment in the provisions due to restructuring of the department would provide for direct/promotional avenues to the posts of audit officer, superintendent grade-2, senior auditor, inspector audit and senior assistant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the approval of officer committee, the restructuring of the department was done at the cabinet meeting held on December 30, 2020, in which the posts of inspectors were reduced from 774 to 654, post of senior auditors were increased from 32 to 107. Likewise, the posts of audit officer were increased from 22 to 24 and that of superintendent grade-2 from 16 to 22 and of senior assistant from 24 to 34 after the approval of Punjab government order issued on April 29, 2021, according to an official release.

Sub-tehsil Aur in SBS Nagar approved

Keeping in view the convenience and benefit of the general public, who have to travel long distances to Nawanshahar tehsil in order to get their daily works done, it also decided to accord the status of sub-tehsil to Aur town which, at present, is a part of tehsil/sub-division Nawanshahar (SBS Nagar). The new sub-tehsil of Aur would comprise two kanungo circles, 18 patwar circles and 41 villages would be spread over a total area of 11,171 hectares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, the requisite staff, including one post of naib-tehsildar, 3 posts each of clerk and peon, besides one post of peon-cum-mali has also been approved for the newly carved out sub-tehsil.