Cabinet approves Haryana Aerospace and Defence Production Policy 2022

The cabinet accorded its approval to Haryana Aerospace and Defence Production Policy, 2022 that aims to attract investments of at least one billion dollars and generate employment opportunities of around 25,000 persons in five years and to position the state as country’s leading aerospace and defence manufacturing hub.

The policy envisages harnessing Haryana’s inherent strength in auto components and automobile manufacturing sector that looks forward to a possible transition into aerospace and defence manufacturing.

The policy will also addresses the need of creating one world-class maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities in Haryana. The state government will facilitate and incentivise the proposals for setting up of new MRO facilities at existing airports or at new locations in Haryana.

The policy places a special emphasis on development of the MSME sector and its business growth. It envisages bringing up a paradigm shift from being a regulator to a facilitator of MSMEs.

Among the fiscal incentives offered under the policy are net SGST reimbursement for a certain duration, capital subsidy, employment generation subsidy, stamp duty reimbursement, 100% electricity duty exemption for 10 years, etc.

‘MSMEs to get requisite business clearances within 15 days’

To ease the regulatory burden on the investor and strengthen ease of doing business, the Haryana cabinet on Friday approved the Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment) Rules, 2021 for implementation of reforms proposed in the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy (HEEP), 2020.

As per the approved regulatory reforms of the policy, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be given all requisite business clearances within 15 days, beyond which, there will be a provision for automated deemed clearance on the HEPC portal.

New industrial policy, namely Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy, 2020, is effective from January 1, 2021, to December 12, 2025.

The state government had enacted Haryana Enterprises Promotion Act, 2016 and corresponding rules, to create an ecosystem in which the ease of doing business in state reduces delay in granting clearances and approvals to enterprises as well as the cost of doing business in state.

Illegally subdivided plots before 1980 to be regularised

The cabinet also approved a policy allowing regularisation of illegally subdivided plots and permitting plot owners to rationally subdivide the originally allotted plots.

The regularisation, subdivision of plots located in the planned schemes prior to 1980 will only be considered under this policy, an official spokesperson said.

The minimum plot size eligible for regularisation and new subdivision will be 200sq-m. The size of the subdivided plot will not be less than 100sq-m.

As per the policy, scrutiny fees of ₹10 per square meter will be charged. For regularisation of illegally subdivided plot, subdivision/license fees at the rate of 1.5 times of license fee for (residential plotted) notified by the town and country planning department from time to time will be applicable.

For fresh subdivision, license fee (residential plotted) as notified by the town and country planning department will be applicable.

The spokesperson said plots in the planned scheme stand illegally subdivided as per their need by the resident and due to family partition the plots were subdivided illegally as there is no policy that allows subdivision in planned scheme.

The residents of such illegally subdivided plots are not able to get their building plan approved by their respective municipalities. They are constructing illegal structures in violation of the rules.

Therefore, the policy for regularisation of illegal subdivision of plots and fresh subdivision of plots in town planning scheme, rehabilitation scheme, and improvement trust scheme situated in the municipal area of Haryana has been approved.

‘Contractors willing to work in Haryana need to register on portal’

Also, the contractors willing to work in Haryana will have to register on the Haryana Engineering Works (HEW) portal and the registered qualified contractors will be exempted from paying earnest money deposit (EMD).

The decision taken in the cabinet meeting on Friday is aimed at providing a single window for contractors to bring in transparency and ease of doing business, the state government said in a release.

While the registered qualified contractors will be benefitted since they are going to be exempted from paying EMD, the contractors not registered on the HEW portal can also participate in the tender. However, unregistered contractors on the portal will not be eligible for the EMD exemption benefit.

Any registered contractor falling below the threshold limit score (70% in their performance score) will be auto de-registered on the HEW portal.