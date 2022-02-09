Cabinet decisions: Haryana Vidhan Sabha budget session to begin on March 2

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha will begin from March 2.

The duration of the session will be decided in the business advisory committee (BAC) and a letter will be sent to the Haryana governor and speaker about the Cabinet’s decision to convene the budget session, he said.

At least 28 agendas were tabled in Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, including a ₹9 crore loan sanctioned to Shahabad Sugar Mills for setting up a 60 KLPD ethanol plant. On the lines of the Central government, the Haryana government has also decided to repeal 20 Acts that have become useless on the recommendation of the law commission.

Responding to a question, the chief minister said that the party has also delegated him duties in the election campaign. Khattar said that he will campaign in Uttar Pradesh for four days, in Punjab for two days, and in Uttarakhand for a day.

Pension scheme for Matribhasha Satyagrahis

The Cabinet approved an amendment in pension scheme for the matribhasha satyagrahis of the Hindi Aandolan (1957). Now, in case, a Satyagrahi claims to have been imprisoned and has no evidence or record of imprisonment, such satyagrahis will have to produce a certificate of one co-prisoner to the effect that he was in jail with them during the same dates and months. Another condition will be that the jail record of these two co-prisoners should be available along with applicant’s name in the FIR.

The other eligibility criteria as well as terms and conditions of the scheme will remain the same. The new applicant’s pension claim will be considered with effect from the date of recommendations of the committee constituted for the said purpose.

While presiding over the closing ceremony of the Swaran Jayanti celebrations of the statehood of Haryana at Hisar on October 31, 2017, Khattar had announced a ₹10,000 pension per month to the matribhasha satyagrahis and to their spouses in case the satyagrahi had since passed away.

Revival of IFCC department

The Cabinet approved revival of department (directorate) of institutional finance and credit control (IFCC) Haryana under the administrative department of finance department along with creation of 15 new posts. The department of IFCC was created in 1985 and it was merged along with its existing staff, posts, programmes, schemes, assets and liabilities with finance department Haryana on September 24, 2007. It will aid and advise government departments in finalisation of bank schemes.

Flow metres

The Cabinet gave nod to amend the Punjab Distillery Rules, 1932 (as applicable to the state of Haryana). This will curb illegal production of liquor, and will make it mandatory for all distilleries to install flow meters at their own cost. The meters have been introduced in the Excise Policy to plug the possibility of pilferages.

As per the new rule 16B, mass flow meters shall be installed in the distillery by the licensee on the pipelines in order to measure the mass flow of spirit passing through such pipeline accurately.

Shastris and acharyas to be equal to BEd and MA

The Cabinet approved a proposal to amend the Haryana State Education School Cadre (Group-B) Service Rules 2012, Mewat District School Education (Group-B) Service Rules-2012 and Haryana School Education (Group-C) State Cadre Service Rules, 2021. Now shiksha shastris and acharyas will be equal to BEd and MA Sanskrit in the education department.

Nod to MMPSY

The Cabinet gave revised approval for implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana (MMPSY).

Under the MMPSY scheme, the eligible beneficiary will be entitled to get the benefit of five Central government schemes, namely Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana ( PMKMY), Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana (PMSYMY) and PM Laghu Vyapari Mandhan Pension Yojana (PMLVMY) , from an assured sum of ₹6000 per family.

At the time of joining any of the five central government schemes, the first instalment of the beneficiary contribution of premium shall be paid by the beneficiary himself, which will subsequently be reimbursed by the state government, the spokesperson said.

Relief to liquor contractors

The cabinet approved a proposal to grant a relief of ₹2.19 crore in the license fee (2020-21) to liquor retailers. An official spokesperson said due to the Covid lockdown, retail liquor vends allotted for the 2020-21 financial year could not start their operations from April 1, 2020 In view of an unprecedented situation arising due to the pandemic, the excise policy of the year 2020-21 was amended with the approval of the council of ministers. As per the amended Excise Policy, the period of operation for retail licences and other concomitant licences was amended and it was fixed as from May 6, 2020 to May 19, 2021. In addition, a number of other relaxations were also granted to the licensees so as to compensate them.

HSIIDC to get working capital loan of ₹1,000cr

The Cabinet accorded approval for a working capital loan of ₹1,000 crore to Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HSIIDC) for acquisition of land and development of infrastructure facilities.

Draft of Repealing Bill approved

The Haryana Cabinet approved the draft of The Repealing Bill 2021. The Bill now be placed before Vidhan Sabha during the upcoming budget session.

As per the draft bill as many as 20 Acts of revenue and disaster management department which are old and are no longer in use will be repealed.

The Acts proposed to be repealed are Punjab Riverain Boundaries Act, 1899; The Colonisation of Government Lands (Punjab) Act, 1912; The Punjab District Boards (Tax Validating) Act, 1927; The Punjab Relief of Indebtedness Act, 1934; The Punjab Copying Fees Act, 1936; The Punjab Restitution of Mortgaged Lands Act, 1938; The Punjab Jagirs Act, 1941; The East Punjab Local Authorities (Restrictions of Functions) Act, 1947; The East Punjab Extension of Limitation Act, 1947; The East Punjab Refugees Rehabilitation (Loan and Grants) Act, 1948; The East Punjab Refugees (Registration of Claims) Act, 1948; The East Punjab Refugees Rehabilitation (Buildings and Buildings Sites) Act, 1948; The East Punjab Refugees Rehabilitation (House Building Loans) Act, 1948; The East Punjab Refugees Registration of Land Claims Act, 1948; The Punjab District Boards (Tax Validating) Act, 1955; The Punjab Land Revenue (Special Assessment) Act, 1955; The Punjab Bhudan Yagna Act, 1955; The Ambala District Board Tax Validating Act, 1956; The Punjab Resumption of Jagirs Act, 1957 and The Punjab Land Revenue Special Assessment (Exemption) Act, 1962.

₹50 lakh financial assistance to Brig Lidder’s kin

The Haryana Cabinet gave approval to provide ₹50 lakh financial assistance to the family members of Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, a Haryana resident, who lost his life in the December 8 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

The victims of the helicopter crash included chief of defence staff (CDS) general Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and others. The casualty has been classified as ‘provisional battle casualty’, an official spokesperson said.

The cases of ex-gratia grant to the families and disabled personnel of armed forces (army, navy and air force), who are resident of Haryana at the time of commissioning, and killed and disabled in war, in operational area, terrorist activities and natural calamities etc are considered under the policy of the Haryana government.

The ex-gratia grant admissible under the policy/instruction shall be given in all cases of “battle casualty” as declared by the defence authorities, irrespective of any operation or any specified area of operation, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson said Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder lost his life along with other armed forces personnel in a helicopter crash near Coonoor, Wellington (Tamil Nadu) while on bonafide military duty.