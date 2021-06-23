Cabinet decisions: Interstate bus services to resume in HP from July 1

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to resume interstate bus services, including luxury buses, with 50% capacity and discontinue e-pass system for entering the state from July 1.

The meeting presided over by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the Covid situation in the state and decided to ease the curbs as the second wave is waning.

The government offices would start functioning with full staff strength, said urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

All the shops would remain open from 9am to 8pm while restaurants would be allowed to operate till 10pm. Religious places will be also opened for pilgrims.

The restriction on gatherings in social functions, including weddings, has also been eased. Fifty persons can gather in indoor facilities while 100 people would be allowed in the outdoor gatherings.

Class-12 evaluation

The cabinet further approved the formula for evaluation of Class 12 students who have been promoted. Students will get 10% weightage for Class 10 results, 15% to Class 11 results and 55% weightage for first term, second term and pre-board exam results and 5% weightage for Class 12 English paper that was held before the annual exams were suspended.

The Class 12 result would be declared by third week of July.

The cabinet also approved one-month vacations in schools from June 26 to July 25. Kullu district will have vacation for 23 days from July 23 to August 14, while Lahaul and Spiti district will have vacation from July 1 to 31. Teachers in the winter closing areas would start attending schools from July 1. However, online studies for students would continue.

The cabinet also directed education and health departments to formulate a plan so that maximum number of teaching and non-teaching staff is immunised by the end of this month.

The cabinet approved to set up new police station of state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau at Baddi along with creation and filling up of 14 posts of various categories.

The cabinet gave its approval to open new division of Jal Shakti department in Baddi besides a new Jal Shakti section at Sai.

It decided to enhance the stipend of PG students, junior residents, tutor specialists and DM/Mch students of the government medical colleges and dental colleges of the state by ₹5,000 per month.

A decision was also taken to double the diet allowance of the sportspersons of the education department.

The cabinet gave its nod to upgrade five government middle schools to high schools and three high schools to government senior secondary schools in Chamba districts along with creation and filling up requisite posts of different categories.

It also gave its consent to enhance the honorarium of part-time water carriers of the education department by ₹300 per month from April 1.

The cabinet also gave ex post facto approval to fill up 1,602 posts of different categories in various health institutions up to June 30 on outsource basis.

It also decided to extend the lease/tender period of modification in working of the Govind Sagar reservoir for one to four years.

The cabinet decided to fill up 25 posts of assistant district attorney in prosecution department on contract basis through direct recruitment. Approval was also given to create and fill up 30 posts of different categories in newly opened sub jail at Kalpa.

HIGHLIGHTS

Shops to open from 9am to 8pm; restaurants, bars to open till 10pm

Religious places to reopen

Restrictions on gathering in social events eased. Maximum, 50 people allowed in indoor events, 100 in outdoor

Evaluation formula for Class-12 result approved

One-month vacation in summer closing schools from June 26

Stipend of medical college students increased by ₹5,000