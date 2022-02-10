Cabinet decisions: Night curfew lifted in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet in a meeting held here on Wednesday decided to lift the night curfew imposed due to the Covid pandemic as the state registers a steady decline in the daily infection count.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur chaired the meeting, wherein it was decided that all social, religious, cultural, political and other congregations, including marriages and funerals, are permitted with 50% of the capacity, both in indoor and outdoor areas, with the upper limit cap removed.

The daily infection in the state has come down below 1,000 over the past week and the active case count has also dropped below 5,000.

Earlier, the public gatherings were allowed with 50% capacity subject to the maximum number of attendees not exceeding 500 in open spaces and 250 in closed venues.

In a bid to end the ongoing deadlock due to strikes by contractors, the cabinet decided to relax rules, thus paving way for the resumption of development works.

The cabinet also approved amendment in the Himachal Pradesh Minor Minerals (Concession) and Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2015 to ensure optimum use of minor minerals for the use in construction of roads, retaining walls, and breast wall soling.

This would facilitate the easy availability of minerals such as stones and sand, particularly in rural areas for construction purposes.

It was decided that in case of works related to the construction of roads by different departments/agencies of the state government, the mining officers will grant permission for use of minor minerals generated during the construction of such works, exclusively for captive use (in-situ) in the same work, that is construction of roads, including retaining walls and breast walls soling up to the extent of 10,000 MT per month at a time and not exceeding 20,000 MT per work on the report of engineer in charge of the work, not below the rank of assistant engineer.

The cabinet also approved to insert a rule providing that if any person not being a mining leaseholder and not violating rules and could not provide transit form, will be liable to pay royalty at the applicable rates and penalty at the rate of 25% of royalty applicable.

