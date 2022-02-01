Cabinet decisions: Schools in HP to reopen from Feb 3

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Monday decided to open all higher educational institutions and schools for classes 9 to 12 from February 3.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clamour for reopening the schools had been growing louder for past few days as the annual exams draw closer.

The cabinet also gave nod to reopen the coaching institutions and libraries. Apart from it, the cabinet also relaxed other curbs. All government offices would remain open, as usual, for six days a week with 100% staff capacity.

However, handicapped persons and pregnant women employees would continue to work from home. All gyms and clubs would also reopen.

All social gatherings would now be allowed with 50% capacity subject to maximum 500 attendees outdoor and 250 indoor and strict adherences to safety protocols and Covid-appropriate behaviour. Night curfew would remain in force as usual from 10pm to 6am and shops will open and close on normal times. Community kitchen services would remain suspended till further orders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State budget session from Feb 23

The cabinet decided to convene the budget session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from February 23 to March 15. The recommendation in this regard will be sent to the governor for approval.

The session will have total 16 sittings. The budget for the financial year 2022-23 will be presented on March 4.

Further, the cabinet gave its nod to Himachal Pradesh Integrated Drug Prevention Policy to curb drug menace in the state. The new policy aims at curbing the grievous problem of drug trafficking, substance abuse, drug cultivation, production and consumption prevalent in the state.

It also intends to strengthen intergovernmental and interagency coordination under multi-literal cooperation mechanism by sharing seizure statistics/data, joint drug law enforcement operations and establishment of joint interrogation centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cabinet also gave its approval to engage Krsnaa Diagnostics, Pune, the successful L-1 bidder offering maximum discount of 40.50% on IGMC-RKS/CGHS rates, for providing diagnostic services up to the CHC level as per HUB and SPOKE Model for 236 tests, including 53 free tests through open bid tender.

Till now, laboratory services in the state were being provided at 24 health institutions only and this decision would facilitate the patients in getting diagnostic facilities at their doorstep.

The cabinet gave its approval to establish subdivision of Himachal Pradesh public works department at Himachal Bhawan in New Delhi along with filling up of nine posts of different categories.

It decided to make partial amendment in its decision of January 14 regarding opening new division of Himachal Pradesh PWD at Shahpur in Kangra by including three sections — Chari, Gaggal and Rajaul — under subdivision Gaggal to facilitate the people of the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cabinet gave its approval to open office of horticulture development officer in development block Balichowki in Mandi district along with creation and filling up of four posts.

It also decided that the state government would bear Aadhaar authentication charges of 25 paisa per transaction being imposed on ration card holders. This would benefit about 19.3 lakh ration card holders of the state and the government would spend about ₹ 55.58 lakh on this account.

The cabinet decided to enhance the annual income limit for availing benefits of various pension schemes started by the social justice and empowerment department from existing ₹35,000 to ₹50,000 per annum. This would benefit about 78,158 additional beneficiaries under various schemes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Highlights

Coaching institutes, libraries to reopen as well

Government offices to work with full staff strength for six days a week; handicapped, pregnant women employees to continue work from home

Cap on gatherings relaxed to maximum 500 (outdoor) and 250 (indoor)

Night curfew to continue; langars at religious places, temples to remain suspended

Integrated drug prevention policy approved; aims to curb drug menace in state

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON