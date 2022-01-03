Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cabinet Minister Gurkirat Kotli inaugurates a slew of development projects in Bibipur and Hol villages
Cabinet Minister Gurkirat Kotli inaugurates a slew of development projects in Bibipur and Hol villages

Cabinet Minister Gurkirat Kotli inaugurated a series of developmental projects, including laying of sewer lines, recarpeting of streets in Bibipur village and establishing a new building of Bhagat Ravidas Dharamshala in Hol village in Khanna
Cabinet Minister Gurkirat Kotli inaugurates multiple developmental projects in in Bibipur and Hol villages in Khanna, Ludhiana on January 02, 2022. (HT File)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 03:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana State cabinet minister Gurkirat Kotli on Sunday inaugurated a slew of development works in Bibipur and Hol villages in Khanna.

The minister announced the laying of sewer lines, recarpeting of streets and installation of interlocking tiles, establishing a park in Bibipur village, while also announcing the commencement on the work for establishing a new building of Bhagat Ravidas Dharamshala and re-carpeting of streets in Hol village.

Speaking on the occasion, Kotli said he had been working to take development works in the villages and bring them at par with cities.

Monday, January 03, 2022
