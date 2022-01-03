Cabinet Minister Gurkirat Kotli inaugurates a slew of development projects in Bibipur and Hol villages
Cabinet Minister Gurkirat Kotli inaugurated a series of developmental projects, including laying of sewer lines, recarpeting of streets in Bibipur village and establishing a new building of Bhagat Ravidas Dharamshala in Hol village in Khanna
Published on Jan 03, 2022 03:59 AM IST
Ludhiana State cabinet minister Gurkirat Kotli on Sunday inaugurated a slew of development works in Bibipur and Hol villages in Khanna.
The minister announced the laying of sewer lines, recarpeting of streets and installation of interlocking tiles, establishing a park in Bibipur village, while also announcing the commencement on the work for establishing a new building of Bhagat Ravidas Dharamshala and re-carpeting of streets in Hol village.
Speaking on the occasion, Kotli said he had been working to take development works in the villages and bring them at par with cities.