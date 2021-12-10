Calling off farm stir: Main demands met, but confusion remains on some, says KMSC

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), which has a stronghold in Punjab’s Majha region, on Thursday agreed with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)’s decision to call off the protest against the central government against the three farm laws.

The organisation, however, pointed out that while their main demands were met, confusion still prevails on some.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint platform of the protesting farmer unions, has announced that it had accepted the Centre’s proposal to resolve pending demands and called off the year-long agitation.

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “Some points in the proposal letter issued by the Centre are not clear. For instance, there is no clarity on fixing minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The central government has not backtracked from going ahead with its agenda of privatising the power sector through the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2021, as it said the step would be taken in consultation with the stakeholders that also include private companies.”

“Meeting the demand of withdrawal of the cases registered against the farmers is appreciable, but it is yet to been seen what will happen next. The point on the stubble burning is also satisfactory,” Pandher said, adding that there was no mention of the Lakhimpur Khiri incident in the proposal.

Also, there is no mention of the two men arrested on charges of murder in connection with the Lakhimpur Khiri incident and demand of removal of Union minister of state Ajay Mishra, he added.

“Even as the demands of the morcha are met, there is no end to the problems of farmers and the common man. Therefore, the struggle for farmers will continue through various means,” the KMSC leader said.