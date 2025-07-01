Calm has returned to Poonch, but wounds will take time to heal

The calm might have returned to Poonch but the wounds are still fresh. The locality close to civil lines of Poonch-Dungus still remembers the three young children who were lost to the Pakistani shelling. A house damaged in Poonch due to shelling by Pakistan troops during Operation Sindoor. (WASEEM ANDRABI/HT)

“They (family) were trying to leave for a safer place when the shrapnel hit the children,” said Amir Mehtab Sheikh of Poonch town with moist eyes, while pointing towards the place were twin brother-sister (Zoya and Ayan both 12-years-old) were hit.

While parents of three children have left the locality and are undergoing treatment outside the state, the locals recall the young children, including twins (brother and sister), as livewires of the locality.

Twins, Zoya and Ayan, were killed just outside their rented accommodation while they were trying to leave for a safe place. Another 13 year old boy, Vihaan was killed in a nearby village.

“The shells landed close to the house, we were lucky enough to escape. My father suffered injuries and the house got damaged. But we lost two beautiful children in this lane only,” said Amir Mehtab Sheikh. “They (family) were trying to leave the place when a shell landed in this narrow lane killing both siblings and seriously injuring their father,” he said. “The family never returned as the father is still under treatment and mother is still in shock.”

“We went to see them in hospital but they were in deep mourning. Nobody could compensate for this loss,” said Gurdeep, another neighbour.

Dungus corporator Balwinder Singh said that the whole community was mourning the death of the children.

“Six to seven shells landed in our villages. The two twin siblings died in the lane close to their school, while 13 year old Vehan died near Kalia village while he was in a car with his family who were trying to move out of the town. Now both families are in shock and outside state for treatment,” he said.

“Not only their parents and relatives entire neighbourhood is still in shock,” said Mohammad Akram who also lives in the same lane. “Dozens of shells hit our locality. It stopped after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Even close to two months have passed and our children still live in fear of shelling.”

More than 15 children were injured in the shelling among them four died and belonged to Dongus, the fourth a 7 year-old-girl Maryam belonged to a neighbouring area.

Besides three children, Mohammad Akram of the same locality was also killed and his 12-year-old daughter Afreen injured on the same day.