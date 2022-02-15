Campaign trail: Ear to the ground, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal tries to strike a chord with voters

“Es vari sarey khajane diyan chabian mere kol hongiyan (I will have a complete control over the state’s treasury this time),” Sukhbir Singh Badal, president the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), tells a gathering while campaigning for his party candidate from Mansa constituency Prem Kumar Arora at Bhikhi town on Sunday.

The message is loud and clear — that he will lead the SAD-BSP coalition government if voted to power in the Punjab assembly elections to be held on February 20.

“Our government led by Parkash Singh Badal ji from 2007 to 2017, when I was his deputy, did so much for the people. We bulit four-lane roads, thermal plants, colleges, universities and dams,” he tells the audience.

As SAD patriarch and five-time CM Badal, who turned 94 in December, is unable to campaign actively this time as he had been doing in the past, Sukhbir is in complete control of the campaign, planning and strategy making.

“Prem bahut shareef banda hai, atey kam aaun wala hai, lokan vich rehda hai, lokan de kamm karda hai, takri da button daba ke ess nu jita deo (Prem Kumar is a thorough gentleman and works for the people. Make him victorious by pushing the button with the ‘scale’ symbol),” Sukhbir appeals to the crowd that responds with the slogan ‘Jo bole so nihal…sat shri akal.”

Projecting himself as a “leader from Punjab” who does not have to take directions from his bosses in New Delhi, he makes it an “insider versus outsider” contest.

“Baki sariyaan partiyan Delhi wal vekhdian hann, par Akali Dal aap faisley lainda hai (All parties takes directions from their high commands in Delhi, but Akali Dal takes decision on their own),” Sukhbir adds.

Though he is in a hurry to reach the next rally venue at Budhlada, the SAD chief spares some time for shaking hands with people and his his supporters taking selfies with him. “Hunn vote vee payo sannu, (now vote for us also),” he points out while making eye contact with those meeting him.

Soon after, he leaves the venue at the Bhikhi grain market.

As he sits in his armoured high-end Toyota Land Cruiser, the convoy heads towards the next rally venue.

An aide of the SAD leader sitting in the rear seat pushes a copy of their party manifesto, which he plans to release two days later in Chandigarh. “We have not include promises that cannot be fulfilled so that we do not face dharnas and protests later for not meeting them,” Sukhbir says.

Gurinder Singh, an aide of Sukhbir on the driving seat, tells us that the former deputy CM uses an open Jeep Rubicon, which is part of the convoy, for the road shows. “Sometimes when we pass through the mohallas, he prefers to stand in the vehicle to connect with the voters,” Gurinder adds.

Minutes later, as the convoy enters the rally venue at Budhlada, the party’s theme song “Sadda veer Sukhbir…” is played loud. The stage co-ordinator welcomes the party leader and passes the mike to him.

“He (Sukhbir) is right in saying that he is a local and has done so much for the state,” says a local jaggery trader who was listening to Sukhbir’s speech from his office.

From the Budhlada segment, Nishan Singh, a government doctor who took premature retirement, is the party candidate. There Sukhbir delivers a quick speech and the convoy leaves the venue at 2:15pm for Moonak in the Lehra constituency where former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal is contesting the polls.

In his address at Moonak, Sukhbir hits out at finance minister in the previous Akali government and his one-time confidant Parminder Singh Dhindsa who resigned from the party to join SAD (Sanyukt) that the latter’s father Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has floated. The breakaway faction is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP and Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress.

“We made him finance minister in our government and gave him freedom. He spent ₹100 frore for projects in this constituency because I allowed him to,” said Sukhbir who is joined here by senior party leader Prem Singh Chandumajra.

“Do not waste your vote on the topiwalas’ party (Aam Aadmi Party). They have no regard for Punjab as they arrive here during the elections only. Where were they when you faced the coronavirus pandemic. Only Akali workers helped you,” he tells the crowd.

Here he accuses AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of having demanded shutting down of Punjab’s thermal plants for causing pollution. “He will take away Punjab’s river waters to Delhi and will register cases against farmers for burning paddy stubble if his party is voted to power,” the Akali leader claims.

On his way to Dirba, Sukhbir makes it a point to speak to Satnam Singh Rahi, the party candidate from Bhadaur where chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting from on the Congress ticket.

“Rahi is full of energy and never feels low even as he is fighting the sitting CM. Such candidates take the party cadres’ morale up,” says Sukhbir while discussing with his aides the party candidates such as Tota Singh, Brijinder Singh, Harvinder Pal and Ravi Karan Kahlon who are in the fray from various constituencies.

Asked about Tuesday’s campaign plan, he directs his associates to send a message to the party head office make arrangements for the party manifesto release event.

“Sat shri akal ji, main Sukhbir Singh Badal bol rehan….” he records a voice message over his phone, speaking about the achievements of his party’s governments in the past.

Soon after seeking votes for Dirba candidate Gulzar Singh and a quick meeting with truck union leaders at Khanouri in the evening, the convoy heads for the Sunam constituency where SAD candidate Baldev Singh Mann has invited them for a brief meeting.

Once they are done, it’s already 7:30pm and the vehicles start head back to Badal village in Muktsar district.

“The day has not ended yet. He (Sukhbir) will give the final touches to the manifesto and will speak to the candidates to take feedback about the day’s campaign,” one of the SAD chief’s aides informs.

