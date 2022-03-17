Canada road mishap: Harpreet Singh had purchased ill-fated van a few days ago
A pall of gloom has descended on Gurpal Nagar in Kol Mangal Singh area, which was home to 24-year-old Harpreet Singh, one of the five Indian students killed in a tragic road mishap in Canada.
Relatives were seen consoling Harpreet Singh’s grieving parents Sarabjit Singh Saini and Manjeet Kaur, and advising their younger son Parampreet, who is pursuing his graduation degree from SCD Government College, to be prepared to take care of his aging parents all by himself.
The victim’s mother, Manjeet Kaur, said her son had left for Canada four years ago to pursue hotel management studies. “For the last two years, he had been working as a driver on a work permit. He had been driving students from Brampton to Montreal. The ill-fated van had been purchased merely a few days ago,” she said.
His father, Sarabjit Singh, who had spoken to a student who had been injured in the accident earlier in the day, said, “A snowstorm had completely blinded Harpreet, who had been driving. He slowed down, and then alighted from the van to clear the snow from its windshield. In the meantime, a speeding tractor trailer rammed into the vehicle, ripping apart the roof, and killing five occupants, including Harpreet.”
Sarabjit Singh runs an electroplating unit in Ludhiana.“My son had many dreams. He wanted to return to India to get married, but fate had other plans. After four years, Harpreet will come home on Sunday for the last time, never to return again,” said Kaur.
The five Indian students were killed in a road accident in Canada’s Ontario province on March 12. The accident between a passenger van and a tractor-trailer took place on Highway 401 in Quinte West city in Southern Ontario.
