Canada-based gangster Landa issues ransom threats to Tarn Taran traders

Canada-based notorious gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, who is wanted in a high-profile double-murder case, continues to keep the Punjab police on toes by giving ransom threats to traders of Tarn Taran district.

Police sources said Landa has sent life threats to around five traders of the district demanding huge amounts of money in the last few days. However, only two traders have so far approached the police and registered their complaints. One of the traders is from Patti city while the other is from Tarn Taran city. According to the police, both the traders have received WhatsApp calls from Landa demanding the ransom of around 20 lakh from each.

Resident of Harike town in Tarn Taran said Landa has been a big headache for the Punjab police since May last year when his name emerged as a key conspirator behind the killing of two Akali workers, who were close to former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon’s right hand man Gurmukh Singh Ghulla, in Patti.

Amandeep Singh, alias Aman Fauji, Akali worker, and his accomplice Prabhjit Singh of Patti city, were shot dead by two car-borne men when they were returning after paying obeisance at a tomb in Patti on May 27. Aman and Prabhjit’s third accomplice Samsher Singh, alias Shera, received a bullet injury in his stomach. Police had later arrested gangster Daya Singh, alias Preet Sekhon, for the incident. Sekhon had “confessed” to the police that he had committed the crime at the instance of Landa. Police investigation had found that Landa had hatched the conspiracy after Aman Fauji had become an ‘obstacle’ for him for receiving a ransom from a trader in Patti.

Earlier in October, Landa’s men had opened fire at a fuel station in Chohla Sahib village over a demand of ransom. A day after the firing incident, a police team had visited Landa’s residence to investigate the case. Following this, Landa had issued a threat of ‘dire consequences’ against the police officers through a Facebook post.

Soon after the Patti double murder, the Tarn Taran police had written to the Centre for issuing a red-corner notice against Landa. However, the notice is yet to be opened. Senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana said, “Recently, Landa has threatened two traders. We are waiting for the opening of the red-corner notice against Landa. Once it is opened, we will work to extradite him.”

Landa is facing around 11 criminal cases, including murder and attempted murder, in Tarn Taran, Moga and Ferozepur districts, and Chandigarh.