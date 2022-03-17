Canada-based gangster Landa issues ransom threats to Tarn Taran traders
Canada-based notorious gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, who is wanted in a high-profile double-murder case, continues to keep the Punjab police on toes by giving ransom threats to traders of Tarn Taran district.
Police sources said Landa has sent life threats to around five traders of the district demanding huge amounts of money in the last few days. However, only two traders have so far approached the police and registered their complaints. One of the traders is from Patti city while the other is from Tarn Taran city. According to the police, both the traders have received WhatsApp calls from Landa demanding the ransom of around 20 lakh from each.
Resident of Harike town in Tarn Taran said Landa has been a big headache for the Punjab police since May last year when his name emerged as a key conspirator behind the killing of two Akali workers, who were close to former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon’s right hand man Gurmukh Singh Ghulla, in Patti.
Amandeep Singh, alias Aman Fauji, Akali worker, and his accomplice Prabhjit Singh of Patti city, were shot dead by two car-borne men when they were returning after paying obeisance at a tomb in Patti on May 27. Aman and Prabhjit’s third accomplice Samsher Singh, alias Shera, received a bullet injury in his stomach. Police had later arrested gangster Daya Singh, alias Preet Sekhon, for the incident. Sekhon had “confessed” to the police that he had committed the crime at the instance of Landa. Police investigation had found that Landa had hatched the conspiracy after Aman Fauji had become an ‘obstacle’ for him for receiving a ransom from a trader in Patti.
Earlier in October, Landa’s men had opened fire at a fuel station in Chohla Sahib village over a demand of ransom. A day after the firing incident, a police team had visited Landa’s residence to investigate the case. Following this, Landa had issued a threat of ‘dire consequences’ against the police officers through a Facebook post.
Soon after the Patti double murder, the Tarn Taran police had written to the Centre for issuing a red-corner notice against Landa. However, the notice is yet to be opened. Senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana said, “Recently, Landa has threatened two traders. We are waiting for the opening of the red-corner notice against Landa. Once it is opened, we will work to extradite him.”
Landa is facing around 11 criminal cases, including murder and attempted murder, in Tarn Taran, Moga and Ferozepur districts, and Chandigarh.
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
