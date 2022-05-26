Canada-based gangster’s aide makes video call from jail, booked

The police have booked Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke’s aide, who is lodged at the modern jail at Faridkot, under the Prisons Act after his video of doing a video call from the jail premises went viral on social media. The under-trial had even uploaded the video on his social media status.

The accused was identified as Karan Sharma of Balbir Basti in Faridkot city. In the video, the accused can be seen talking to someone on a video call from his barrack and he was also seen showing him around.

Last month the district police arrested three members of the Davinder Bambiha and Sukha Duneke group, including Karan, along with six pistols. Police had claimed that he was making extortion threats in the Jaitu and Kotkapura area on the direction of gangster Sukha Duneke, who is based in Canada and involved in major crimes such as murders, kidnapping, extortion and carjacking in the Malwa region.

Despite the last month’s special operation of district police led by the high-rank officials at the Faridkot jail where around 3,000 inmates are lodged, the mobile phone recovery remains unabated. Six phones were recovered during the special raid but mobile phones are still continuously being recovered from inside the jail premises.

A jail official said that after the video had gone viral, the inmate’s barrack was raided and one mobile phone was recovered from his possession. “A complaint was lodged with the local police and the investigation is still on to find out when this video was shot,” an official added.

Sub-inspector Sandeep Singh said, “On the basis of the viral video, we have registered a case against a jail inmate. Karan Sharma was arrested by the CIA team in an Arms Act case and he was lodged in the Faridkot jail under judicial custody. We have initiated the process to bring him on production warrant for interrogation to find out how he smuggled mobile phone inside jail premises,” he said.

Recently, a Patiala police probe found that four gangsters lodged in the Faridkot and Nabha prisons were running an “illegal weapons” trade. The probe suggests these gangsters were taking orders sitting inside prisons and ensuring procurement and further supply of weapons to those outside.

