Canada-based gangster’s aide makes video call from jail, booked
The police have booked Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke’s aide, who is lodged at the modern jail at Faridkot, under the Prisons Act after his video of doing a video call from the jail premises went viral on social media. The under-trial had even uploaded the video on his social media status.
The accused was identified as Karan Sharma of Balbir Basti in Faridkot city. In the video, the accused can be seen talking to someone on a video call from his barrack and he was also seen showing him around.
Last month the district police arrested three members of the Davinder Bambiha and Sukha Duneke group, including Karan, along with six pistols. Police had claimed that he was making extortion threats in the Jaitu and Kotkapura area on the direction of gangster Sukha Duneke, who is based in Canada and involved in major crimes such as murders, kidnapping, extortion and carjacking in the Malwa region.
Despite the last month’s special operation of district police led by the high-rank officials at the Faridkot jail where around 3,000 inmates are lodged, the mobile phone recovery remains unabated. Six phones were recovered during the special raid but mobile phones are still continuously being recovered from inside the jail premises.
A jail official said that after the video had gone viral, the inmate’s barrack was raided and one mobile phone was recovered from his possession. “A complaint was lodged with the local police and the investigation is still on to find out when this video was shot,” an official added.
Sub-inspector Sandeep Singh said, “On the basis of the viral video, we have registered a case against a jail inmate. Karan Sharma was arrested by the CIA team in an Arms Act case and he was lodged in the Faridkot jail under judicial custody. We have initiated the process to bring him on production warrant for interrogation to find out how he smuggled mobile phone inside jail premises,” he said.
Recently, a Patiala police probe found that four gangsters lodged in the Faridkot and Nabha prisons were running an “illegal weapons” trade. The probe suggests these gangsters were taking orders sitting inside prisons and ensuring procurement and further supply of weapons to those outside.
-
Kejriwal to blow poll bugle at May 29 Kurukshetra rally
'Haryana mein bhi Kejriwal' and 'Ab badlega Haryana' messages of the Aam Aadmi Party will disseminate from its first rally being organised in Haryana on May 29. Party insiders said the rally is being organised at Kurukshetra to blow the poll bugle ahead of municipal and Panchayati Raj elections. Party's national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address the rally.
-
Chandigarh: Another held for impersonating candidates during firemen recruitment physical test
A Hisar resident was arrested on Wednesday for impersonating a candidate during the ongoing firemen recruitment physical test being conducted at Police Lines in Sector 26, Chandigarh. The accused has been identified as Sumit Kumar. He was arrested based on the complaint of Satpal Singh, station fire officer and in charge of attendance and identification committee at the RTC, Sector 26 . A cheating case has been registered at Sector 26 police station.
-
HC seeks details of damages reported in August 2017 Panchkula violence
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought details of damages reported on August 25, 2017, the day Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in two rape cases by a court in Panchkula. The details were sought during resumed hearing of a plea by the bench of justice AG Masih and two other judges, justice Ritu Bahri and justice TS Dhindsa.
-
Haryana rolls out new sampling procedure to test pesticides, fertilisers
The Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare department has rolled out a new procedure to collect samples for testing of fertilisers and pesticides from the premises of manufacturers and wholesalers within and outside the state. Ahead of the paddy sowing season, the agriculture department has also decided to launch a special quality control campaign to aware farmers and sellers of pesticides, seeds and fertilisers regarding judicious use of agricultural inputs.
-
Citing health risks, Ludhiana’s Khud Mohalla residents protest against installation of mobile tower
Residents and shopkeepers of Khud Mohalla on Wednesday staged a protest against installation of an allegedly illegal mobile tower in their area and blocked the main Khud Mohalla road for over half an hour. Khud Mohalla Shopkeepers Association and Welfare Society president Namit Diwan and chairperson Karnail Singh said the building owner has not availed any permission and two supporting towers were also being installed in the street resulting in traffic bottleneck.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics