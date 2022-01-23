Canadian MP Brad Vis backs petition for direct flights to Amritsar

Canadian MP Brad Vis has sponsored a petition in the House of Commons to push for direct flights from Vancouver and Toronto to Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar, a long-pending demand of the Punjabi diaspora.

Vis represents Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon constituency of British Columbia in the Canadian parliament and is the shadow minister for Pacific Economic Development.

Vis in a statement released on his social media channels said: “Many constituents in my riding and throughout all of British Columbia have family ties to Punjab, India. Despite the demand, direct flights from Vancouver and Abbotsford (both in BC) to Amritsar still do not exist. I am proud to support the FlyAmritsar Initiative’s House of Commons e-petition calling on the Government of Canada to explore options to create a direct flight to Amritsar.”

The e-petition, which has garnered 6,500 signatures so far, was launched on Saturday by Mohit Dhanju, a resident of Surrey (British Columbia) and spokesperson of the FlyAmritsar Initiative — a civil society advocacy for connecting the Amritsar airport to destinations across the world.

About the petition

The petition urges the Federal government to leverage its ownership share in Air Canada for encouraging the company to explore direct flights from Vancouver and Toronto to Amritsar. It can be signed by citizens and residents of Canada by visiting the House of Commons website.

“The House of Commons petition is a great tool for constituents to bring their issues to the notice of the Government of Canada. The petition can be signed by any Canadian citizen or resident of Canada irrespective of their age. The petition will be tabled in the Canadian Parliament when it is closed for signatures after February 11, 2022,” said Dhanju.

‘High demand for direct flights’

While expressing gratitude to MP Brad Vis, FlyAmritsar Initiative’s global convener Sameep Singh Gumtala and North America convener Anantdeep Singh Dhillon urged Punjabis from across Canada to actively sign the petition.

Dhillon said the petition highlights the fact that Canada has one of the largest number of immigrants from Punjab. “No airline currently provides direct flight services between Canada and Amritsar. The present travelling options are first flying to Delhi and then further travel to destinations in Punjab, either by road, rail or flying to Amritsar with a long layover at Delhi, thus adding 25-30 additional hours to an entire trip,” he said.

Gumtala said numerous Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and other visa holders travel year-round from across Canada to Punjab for business, pleasure, and family reasons. “After complete Covid-19 lockdown in India during late March 2020, it was estimated that over 40,000 Canadian residents were stuck in Punjab. The huge demand for repatriation flights from Amritsar, instead of Delhi, made the Canadian government operate 25 such flights that brought back more than 7,500 Canadians,” he said.