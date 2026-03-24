Canal irrigation coverage to reach 86% before paddy season: Goyal

Punjab water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal laid the foundation stone of a project worth ₹6.46 crore at Makrour Sahib to further strengthen and raise the embankments of the Ghaggar river. Punjab water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal laid the foundation stone of a project worth ₹6.46 crore at Makrour Sahib to further strengthen and raise the embankments of the Ghaggar river. (HT Photo)

He said that the government earlier strengthened the Ghaggar embankments at a cost of ₹4 crore. As a result, during the floods in 2025, though the Ghaggar river remained above the danger mark for 10 consecutive days, people were largely protected from its impact.

While addressing the media at his office in Lehragaga regarding canal water supply, canal modernisation, and the Punjab government’s claim to recover ₹1.44 lakh crore from the Rajasthan government for decades of unpaid water usage, the minister said that Rajasthan must either release Punjab’s legitimate dues or stop using its water.

Goyal also said that canal irrigation, which stood at only 26.5% in 2022, has now increased to 78% and is expected to reach 86% before the paddy transplantation season this year and that 1,446 villages have received canal water for the first time since Independence.

“From April 2022 till now, ₹6,700 crore has been spent on canal lining, repair, modernisation, and strengthening of infrastructure—the highest ever in Punjab’s history,” he said.

Goyal said that the revival of seasonal streams alone has helped bring 2.75 lakh acres under canal irrigation. Restoration of old canal systems has ensured an additional 10,000 cusecs of water reaching the fields. In effect, the Punjab government has created a “new Bhakra canal” without acquiring any land, as this is equivalent to the flow capacity of the Bhakra main line.

He said that the Sirhind Canal has also been upgraded, increasing its capacity by 2,844 cusecs.

Regarding disaster management and environmental restoration, he said that ₹477 crore has been spent from the State Disaster Response Fund on 195 projects aimed at flood control and water management. A total of 199 desilting sites have been identified, and new chain-mounted machines have been deployed for large-scale cleaning of drains.

The Punjab government has also implemented a rational mining policy, ensuring proper management of natural resources while generating economic benefits for the state, he added.