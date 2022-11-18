‘Canal water supply in Jalandhar to start in September next year’

While reviewing the progress of the surface water project, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh here on Friday said that the supply of canal water to the residents would start in September next year. The DC asked the concerned officers to spare no effort in implementing the surface water project at the earliest while maintaining the quality and standard of work

He said construction of underground tanks at Burlton Park, Dhillawan, Model Town, and Surya Enclave at five locations in the city under the project was going on a war footing, while the excavation of the water tank at Focal Point would begin next week. Thereafter, taking stock of the progress of Sewage Treatment Plants at Adampur, Kartarpur, and Gorayan, the Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers to complete these projects in time. He said that 75% work on the under-construction sewage treatment plant at Goraya has been completed and it would be 100% complete by the end of December. DC directed the concerned officials to expedite the process of construction of the Jalandhar Bypass so that the people could get benefit from this important project at the earliest. He said that about 80% of the land has been acquired under the Jalandhar Bypass Project. Under this, a compensation amount of ₹264 crore has been given to the concerned landowners. Similarly, 67% of the land has been acquired under the Amritsar-Bathinda Greenfield Bypass and ₹57 crore has been paid as compensation to the land owners.

