Cancel FIRs against farmers for water theft: Sukhbir to Mann
chandigarh news

Cancel FIRs against farmers for water theft: Sukhbir to Mann

Sukhbir said the irrigation department officials, who were failing in their duty to provide requisite water to farmers of the state, were victimising them. Those booked include four brothers of SAD leader Hans Raj Josan
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately order cancellation of water theft FIRs registered against 32 farmers in Fazilka. The farmers were booked even as the Barkatwah minor distributory was running dry, he said.
Published on May 23, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Sukhbir said the irrigation department officials, who were failing in their duty to provide requisite water to farmers of the state, were victimising them. Those booked include four brothers of SAD leader Hans Raj Josan.

The SAD chief said the AAP government has also failed to check the flow of industrial waste and sewage into the Sutlej and Beas rivers. “Water has been polluted and rendered black at Harike head works. Instead of taking action in this matter and ensuring supply of clean water for both irrigation and drinking purposes to farmers of the Ferozepur parliamentary constituency, the government is victimising them. The party will launch an agitation against the vendetta-driven AAP government,” he added.

Sukhbir said water should be supplied in all canal distributaries to ensure that farmers are able to sow paddy on time.

