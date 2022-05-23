Cancel FIRs against farmers for water theft: Sukhbir to Mann
Ferozepur: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately order cancellation of water theft FIRs registered against 32 farmers in Fazilka. The farmers were booked even as the Barkatwah minor distributory was running dry, he said.
Sukhbir said the irrigation department officials, who were failing in their duty to provide requisite water to farmers of the state, were victimising them. Those booked include four brothers of SAD leader Hans Raj Josan.
The SAD chief said the AAP government has also failed to check the flow of industrial waste and sewage into the Sutlej and Beas rivers. “Water has been polluted and rendered black at Harike head works. Instead of taking action in this matter and ensuring supply of clean water for both irrigation and drinking purposes to farmers of the Ferozepur parliamentary constituency, the government is victimising them. The party will launch an agitation against the vendetta-driven AAP government,” he added.
Sukhbir said water should be supplied in all canal distributaries to ensure that farmers are able to sow paddy on time.
Farmers have power to change govt: KCR
Chandigarh/New Delhi: Farmers can change government if they want and they should keep fighting till they get a constitutional guarantee for remunerative prices of their crops, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said in Chandigarh on Sunday. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief, popularly known as KCR, also paid tributes to the farmers who died during the course of the agitation against the now-repealed central farm laws.
Four arrested for robbing money collection agent of ₹6.5 lakh
Gurugram: Four people, including two juveniles, were arrested on Sunday for robbing a 28-year-old man of ₹6.5 lakh. The incident occurred on Saturday at DLF Phase 2. Police have recovered ₹4.8 lakh cash, clothes, shoes, two iPhones, documents, and a motorcycle used in the crime from their possession. Around 3.40 pm on Saturday, a money collection agent, Vinod Kumar, was on his way to Udyog Vihar to deposit cash at his company.
Gurugram’s Sai Aaina housing project: Homebuyers demand timely delivery of flats
Gurugram: Around 100 buyers of the Mahira Home project in Gurugram Sector 68 held a protest on Sunday at the site, demanding to be apprised of handover timelines. The demonstration began at 10am and lasted for two hours. “We want the builder to give us specific timelines for the delivery of our flats. We also want a written commitment regarding the same,” said Dhruv Kapoor, a home buyer, who participated in the protest.
Man fined for assaulting MCG official on duty
Gurugram: An official from the Swachh Bharat Mission team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram was assaulted on duty on Friday by a resident of Badshahpur, according to a release issued by the civic body on Sunday.
MCG renames Vatika Chowk to Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk
Gurugram: Continuing with its trend of renaming important junctions and stretches in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has now officially changed the name of Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road to Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk. The MCG on Saturday morning erected an official board reading “Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk” at the junction, and also removed boards with the name “Vatika Chowk” around there, said the officials.
