Cane farmers demand dues, block rail tracks in Amritsar
Cane farmers demand dues, block rail tracks in Amritsar

The agitating farmers blocked the rail tracks for over four hours till the administration intervened and assured that the mill owners will clear the dues soon
Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Friday laid siege to rail tracks on the Amritsar-Delhi rail route at Baba Bakala, 40km from Amritsar, over non-release of sugarcane dues by Rana Sugar Mill at Butter Sivian village.
Published on May 28, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Senior vice-president of the KMSC Sawinder Singh Chutala: “We staged a dharna outside the office of SDM, Baba Bakala, on Thursday seeking sugarcane dues but to no avail. So, we laid a siege to the railway tracks today. After we got a written assurance from the mill that the dues will be cleared in the coming days, we lifted the blockade.”

