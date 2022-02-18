Capt Amarinder’s political career to end with these elections, says Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann addressed a series of road-shows in the five assembly constituencies of Patiala, the home turf of former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday.

Addressing gatherings in Patiala urban, Sanaur, Ghanaur, Samana, and Shutrana, before heading to Sangrur, the AAP leader targeted the former chief minister, stating that the latter’s political career would end with these elections.

“Amarinder has done nothing for the people of Punjab. In the last four-and-a-half years as CM, he remained at his farmhouse. Now, people will close all doors for him,” said Mann while addressing a rally in favour of the party’s Patiala urban candidate Ajitpal Singh Kohli.

“I heard Amarinder saying that I only know how to entertain people on television, and that I cannot run a government. But when Amarinder was the Member of Parliament in 2014, he had a poor attendance record of only 6%. On the contrary, mine was 94%. Amarinder cannot fool people by making false statements,” said the AAP leader.

Meanwhile, his cavalcade was stopped for around half-an-hour by police personnel at entry of Patiala city, over confusion about imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure. He was later allowed to hold a road-show in Patiala urban after the intervention of senior officials.

Speaking to voters at Ghanaur constituency, from where famous Kabaddi player Gurlal Singh is in fray, Mann said Gurlal had brought laurels in the national and international Kabaddi events but now he is all set to challenge seasonal politicians electorally.

“Every vote in Gurlal’s favour is against mafia -- be it liquor or sand-- running under patronage of local leaders. Punjab, which was once known as a breeding ground for top-class sportspersons, is now lagging behind because of the failure of the previous governments,” said Mann.

