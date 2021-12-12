Capt hails successful completion of farmers’ stir, welcomes them back

Former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday hailed the successful completion of the farmers’ agitation along the Delhi borders as they headed back home after 380 days of what he called “tapp, tyaag and tapasya”.

“It was their discipline, dedication, determination and perseverance that saw the movement reaching its logical conclusion with the government of India eventually repealing these laws,” Amarinder said in a statement while congratulating and welcoming thousands of farmers back home to Punjab.

The former CM hoped that the Punjab government would fulfil all its commitments made to the farmers in the Congress party’s manifesto before the elections.

“I have already fulfilled most of these promises and the onus is now on the incumbent government to fulfil the pending commitments before the election code of conduct comes into force,” he said.

Expressing complete satisfaction with the resolution of the issue, Amarinder recalled how a year ago he had personally got himself involved with the farmers’ movement and supported and encouraged them to take their protest to Delhi. “I am happy that our purpose has been served and the laws have been repealed to the satisfaction of our farming community”, he said.

The former CM said he was already on course to fulfil all the pending demands of the farmers. But, he added, “unfortunately, first because of COVID and then due to my replacement some demands still remain unfulfilled which the new government must fulfil now”.