Capt, SAD target Cong for naming Maken as screening panel head

Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress high command for appointing Ajay Maken as the chairman of the screening committee for shortlisting candidates for the next Vidhan Sabha elections in Punjab.

In a statement, Capt Amarinder said that Maken is the nephew of Lalit Maken, whose name figured in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. He also said that Maken was not qualified enough to head the screening committee with veteran leaders like Ambika Soni and Sunil Jakhar being kept under him.

He said Maken had presided over the two successive defeats of the party in Delhi assembly elections. “With someone who has presided over virtual wiping out of the party in Delhi, now being handed over the job in Punjab, the fate of the party can be anybody’s guess,” he said.

This clearly indicates that the party has admitted to defeat before the elections by appointing a failed politician, who lost 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, losing even his deposit in the Vidhan Sabha, said Amarinder.

‘Gandhi family bent on rehabilitating kin of leaders responsible for 1984 riots’

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said the Gandhi family was bent upon rehabilitating kin of party leaders responsible for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“With appointment Ajay Maken as the party’s screening committee chairman for allotment of tickets to party candidates for the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab, the Congress high command has again sent a signal to the Sikh community that it would continue to patronise such elements,” said SAD’s former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Majithia said the Peoples Union for Civil Liberties had nominated 227 persons responsible for leading the rampage against the Sikhs out of which Maken’s name was prominent.

The move proves that it was the policy of the Gandhi family to reward leaders who had massacred Sikhs at its command in 1984 to top posts.

