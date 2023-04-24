Punjab: Capt Amarinder says Jalandhar bypoll is test of Modi govt’s performance

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Monday that the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection on May 10 will set the tone for the 2024 general election. Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and state BJP president Ashwani Sharma interacting with the media in Jalandhar on Monday. (HT Photo)

Addressing his maiden press conference after the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab, Capt Amarinder Singh said: “Though this is an election for a nine-month tenure but it holds immense relevance. It is not the election of an individual. Rather, it is a test of the Narendra Modi government’s performance nationally.”

On the Aam Aadmi Party rule in Punjab, he said instead of running a government, the AAP is resorting to political vindictiveness. “The AAP is just playing politics of vendetta. They are sending opposition leaders to jails without proper investigation. I’m not saying that the corrupt should not be punished but I believe that the government should first carry out a detailed investigation,” Capt Amarinder said.

On allegations of Congress leaders holding him responsible for the party’s “poor performance” from 2017-22, Capt Amarinder said he once met then Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who asked him reasons for not taking action against the sand mafia. “I handed over the list of those involved in running the sand mafia. I told her that there would be no government in Punjab if I took action as per the names in the list,” Capt Amarinder said.

After unsuccessfully contesting last year’s assembly election, Capt Amarinder Singh merged his Punjab Lok Congress with the BJP in September. He cited the BJP’s commitment to national security as one of the reasons for joining the party. Capt Singh, who underwent a spine surgery abroad last year, said he consulted his party colleagues before joining the BJP for “Punjab’s future”.

