Capt’s PLC appoints 5 VPs, 17 general secys

Chandigarh : Punjab Lok Congress chief and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday appointed five vice-presidents (VPs) and 17 general secretaries.

The two-time former chief minister, who formed the PLC after quitting the Congress, has appointed Amrik Singh Aliwal, Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam, Harjinder Singh Thekedar and Sanjay Inder Singh Bunny Chahal as vice-presidents, while Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike, Rajinder Singh Raja, Pushpinder Singh Bhandari, Anu Gandotra, Jagjivan Pal Singh Gill, Sandeep Sikri, Jagdish Kumar Jassal and Raghubir Pradhan have been named as general secretaries, according to Kamal Saini, general secretary in-charge (organisation).

The others who have been appointed general secretaries are Sanjiv Rocky Bharghav, Jagdish Kumar Jagga, Avtar Singh Goniana , KK Sharma, Harpreet Singh Hero, SMS Sandhu, Amrik Singh Happy, Sardar Ali and Sarita Sharma. Also, Rohit Kumar Sharma has been appointed district president, Mohali, and advocate Sandeep Gorsi has been appointed the chairman of the party’s legal cell.