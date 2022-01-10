Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Capt’s PLC appoints 5 VPs, 17 general secys
chandigarh news

Capt’s PLC appoints 5 VPs, 17 general secys

The two-time former chief minister, who formed the PLC after quitting the Congress, has appointed Amrik Singh Aliwal, Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam, Harjinder Singh Thekedar and Sanjay Inder Singh Bunny Chahal as vice-presidents
Punjab Lok Congress chief and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday appointed five vice-presidents (VPs) and 17 general secretaries.
Punjab Lok Congress chief and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday appointed five vice-presidents (VPs) and 17 general secretaries.
Published on Jan 10, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab Lok Congress chief and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday appointed five vice-presidents (VPs) and 17 general secretaries.

The two-time former chief minister, who formed the PLC after quitting the Congress, has appointed Amrik Singh Aliwal, Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam, Harjinder Singh Thekedar and Sanjay Inder Singh Bunny Chahal as vice-presidents, while Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike, Rajinder Singh Raja, Pushpinder Singh Bhandari, Anu Gandotra, Jagjivan Pal Singh Gill, Sandeep Sikri, Jagdish Kumar Jassal and Raghubir Pradhan have been named as general secretaries, according to Kamal Saini, general secretary in-charge (organisation).

The others who have been appointed general secretaries are Sanjiv Rocky Bharghav, Jagdish Kumar Jagga, Avtar Singh Goniana , KK Sharma, Harpreet Singh Hero, SMS Sandhu, Amrik Singh Happy, Sardar Ali and Sarita Sharma. Also, Rohit Kumar Sharma has been appointed district president, Mohali, and advocate Sandeep Gorsi has been appointed the chairman of the party’s legal cell.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out