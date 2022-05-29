Car looted at gunpoint on Jalandhar-Pathankot bypass

Five people beat up a person on Jalandhar-Pathankot bypass and snatched his car at gunpoint before fleeing with the vehicle on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place when the owner of the car, Sham Lal of Batala, stopped for some food at an eatery on the Pathankot bypass. When he came out, five people attacked him and started beating him with a stick. They pointed a pistol at him and escaped with his vehicle after ramming it into a divider, they said.

The video footage of the CCTVs installed around the eatery is being scanned, police said.