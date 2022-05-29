Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Car looted at gunpoint on Jalandhar-Pathankot bypass
chandigarh news

Car looted at gunpoint on Jalandhar-Pathankot bypass

Five people attacked a man, beat him up with a stick and snatched his car at gunpoint before fleeing with the vehicle at Jalandhar-Pathankot bypass
Car looted at gunpoint on Jalandhar-Pathankot bypass
Published on May 29, 2022 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Five people beat up a person on Jalandhar-Pathankot bypass and snatched his car at gunpoint before fleeing with the vehicle on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place when the owner of the car, Sham Lal of Batala, stopped for some food at an eatery on the Pathankot bypass. When he came out, five people attacked him and started beating him with a stick. They pointed a pistol at him and escaped with his vehicle after ramming it into a divider, they said.

The video footage of the CCTVs installed around the eatery is being scanned, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP