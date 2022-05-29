Car looted at gunpoint on Jalandhar-Pathankot bypass
Five people beat up a person on Jalandhar-Pathankot bypass and snatched his car at gunpoint before fleeing with the vehicle on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place when the owner of the car, Sham Lal of Batala, stopped for some food at an eatery on the Pathankot bypass. When he came out, five people attacked him and started beating him with a stick. They pointed a pistol at him and escaped with his vehicle after ramming it into a divider, they said.
The video footage of the CCTVs installed around the eatery is being scanned, police said.
Light rain, winds cool down Chandigarh
The hot and humid Saturday ended with a 10-degree drop in the temperature after 0.5 mm rain in the evening. After a sweltering afternoon, when a maximum temperature of 38.3C was recorded, cool winds made their way to the city. According to the India Meteorological Department, due to a Western Disturbance, cloudy weather may continue on Sunday and Monday as well, but clear weather will return after that.
Ludhiana man ends life by jumping into Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake
A 27-year-old man from Ludhiana ended his life by jumping into Sukhna Lake while boating on Friday evening. Eventually, a taxi driver agreed to give him company. Police said the deceased, who had a private job in Ludhiana, was married and had a 18-month-old daughter. While no suicide note was recovered, the family members shared that he left home after a fight and had sent a message to his wife on Friday evening.
AMU celebrates Geetanjali Shree’s International Booker
Geetanjali Shree's feat of winning the prestigious International Booker Prize has the Aligarh Muslim University fraternity in raptures. Prof Imtiyaz Hasnain, dean, faculty of arts, prof Shafey Kidwai (Sahitya Academy Awardee, 2019), prof Ashiq Ali (chairman, department of Hindi), prof Asim Siddiqui (chairman, department of English), prof Azra Musavi (director, Advanced Centre for Women Studies) and Hindi critic, Ajay Bisariya (department of Hindi), also waxed eloquent on Geetanjali's accomplishment.
Govt ‘flip-flops’ on Akal Takht jathedar’s security
Hours after stoking a controversy by partially removing the security cover of the Punjab government on Saturday, Giani Harpreet Singh sought to restore the same but the Akal Takht jathedar refused, saying Sikh youth and Khalsa Panth were enough for Singh Sahib's security. “@PunjabGovtIndia restore security but Singh Sahib refuses to take it,” said the SGPC in a tweet. He said the remaining security men should also be taken back.
Yogi to inaugurate BJP state working committee meeting, several Union ministers from U.P. likely to attend
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Bharatiya Janata Party's state working committee meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. Several union ministers from U. P, ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, lawmakers and party functionaries will attend the state working committee meeting, the first after Yogi won a second term in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in March. The Scientific Convention Centre will be the venue of the meeting.
