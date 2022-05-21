Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Car robbed in Khanna by men posing as police officers
chandigarh news

Car robbed in Khanna by men posing as police officers

One of the accused was was wearing a face mask with a police logo on it, said the complainant; they had three other cars which they used to flee the spot
The miscreants thrashed the occupants of the car and fled with their vehicle. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 21, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

At least 10 miscreants, posing as police officers, robbed a car from two men which belonged to their employer on the National Highway near Khanna’s Libra village late on Thursday night.

In his complaint, Jagraon-based trader Vijay Kumar stated that his employees, Ravi and Ajay Kumar, were returning from Delhi in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car when some people who introduced themselves as cops signalled them to stop.

Ravi said that as they stepped out of the car, the accused started thrashing them and drove away with the vehicle towards Ludhiana.

He added that one of the accused was wearing a face mask with a police logo on it. The robbers had three other cars which they used to flee the spot, including a Maruti Suzuki Swift and a Fiat Punto, he told police.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Khanna) Rajan Parminder Sing, said that an FIR has been lodged.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP