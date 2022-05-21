Car robbed in Khanna by men posing as police officers

At least 10 miscreants, posing as police officers, robbed a car from two men which belonged to their employer on the National Highway near Khanna’s Libra village late on Thursday night.

In his complaint, Jagraon-based trader Vijay Kumar stated that his employees, Ravi and Ajay Kumar, were returning from Delhi in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car when some people who introduced themselves as cops signalled them to stop.

Ravi said that as they stepped out of the car, the accused started thrashing them and drove away with the vehicle towards Ludhiana.

He added that one of the accused was wearing a face mask with a police logo on it. The robbers had three other cars which they used to flee the spot, including a Maruti Suzuki Swift and a Fiat Punto, he told police.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Khanna) Rajan Parminder Sing, said that an FIR has been lodged.

