Car robbed in Khanna by men posing as police officers
At least 10 miscreants, posing as police officers, robbed a car from two men which belonged to their employer on the National Highway near Khanna’s Libra village late on Thursday night.
In his complaint, Jagraon-based trader Vijay Kumar stated that his employees, Ravi and Ajay Kumar, were returning from Delhi in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car when some people who introduced themselves as cops signalled them to stop.
Ravi said that as they stepped out of the car, the accused started thrashing them and drove away with the vehicle towards Ludhiana.
He added that one of the accused was wearing a face mask with a police logo on it. The robbers had three other cars which they used to flee the spot, including a Maruti Suzuki Swift and a Fiat Punto, he told police.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Khanna) Rajan Parminder Sing, said that an FIR has been lodged.
-
Adopt zero tolerance towards polluters of rivers : Sukhbir Badal to AAP government
Expressing shock at the contamination of river waters in Punjab due to unchecked flow of industrial waste into them, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday asked the Aam Aadmi Party government to come out with a policy to clean the state's water bodies and adopt zero tolerance towards polluters.
-
Thieves bring down two transmission towers in Bathinda
Around 20 villages were plunged into darkness after two 66 kilovolt transmission towers collapsed near Rampura town on Thursday evening. It is suspected that unidentified persons had been stealing metal parts from the structures, which caused the collapse. Punjab State Power Corporation limited (PSPCL) officials said it was unusual for thieves to target high-power transmission line towers.
-
There's a saying in Hindi—baal ki khaal ukharna, to peel off the skin of the hair. That's what this grey-haired man is upto, on a pavement here in central Delhi. In his 60s, Dada has retired from his day job in 2017 — “but I feel restless at home.” Dada will tie up these “seek” together into a single broom, he says. His wife is employed in the same organisation, he says.
-
Video of teachers jostling for plates: Principals, school heads submit statements at DGSE office in Punjab
The nine officials, summoned after a video of principals and headmasters jostling for plates at chief minister Bhagwant Mann's event in Ludhiana went viral, on Friday registered their statements with the office of the Director General of School Education in Mohali, blaming the district administration here for poor arrangement that led to the chaos.
-
Lying neglected for many years, Sahir Ludhianvi’s ancestral house and govt resort at Amaltas village set to get a facelift
The ancestral house of legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi and the government resort at Amaltas village on National Highway (NH- 44), also known as Oasis, are set to get a new lease of life with the aim to promote tourism in the state. It was in 2009 that the then Shiromani Akali Dal decided to close down the government resort in Amaltas and lease it out to a private company.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics