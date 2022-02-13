Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Career Advancement Scheme: PU teachers’ body seek clarification on UGC regulations
chandigarh news

Career Advancement Scheme: PU teachers’ body seek clarification on UGC regulations

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar seeking an immediate resolution of the pending issue regarding clarification of the term ‘shortly’ used in clause 6.3 of the UGC regulations 2018, confusion over which has caused delay in promotions of several teachers under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS)
The resident audit officer had in 2019 raised objections against the pending promotion of the PU teachers who had applied for it under CAS. (HT FIle)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar seeking an immediate resolution of the pending issue regarding clarification of the term ‘shortly’ used in clause 6.3 of the UGC regulations 2018, confusion over which has caused delay in promotions of several teachers under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

In 2018, UGC under its new guidelines, noted that criteria for promotion under CAS laid down under these regulations shall be effective from the date of notification of the regulations. However, to avoid hardships to the faculty members who had already qualified or were likely to qualify ‘shortly’ under the existing regulations, a choice may be given to them for being considered for promotion under the existing regulations, the new guidelines said.

The resident audit officer had in 2019 raised objections against the pending promotion of the teachers who had applied for it under CAS.

The teachers’ body said that the issue was once again raised by its president at the senate meeting on January 8, demanding its immediate resolution on a similar pattern adopted by the Delhi University (DU).

RELATED STORIES

The clause 6.3 became a bone of contention in 2019, after the teachers who had applied for the promotion argued that this provision gives them the eligibility to apply according to previous guidelines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP