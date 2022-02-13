Career Advancement Scheme: PU teachers’ body seek clarification on UGC regulations

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar seeking an immediate resolution of the pending issue regarding clarification of the term ‘shortly’ used in clause 6.3 of the UGC regulations 2018, confusion over which has caused delay in promotions of several teachers under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

In 2018, UGC under its new guidelines, noted that criteria for promotion under CAS laid down under these regulations shall be effective from the date of notification of the regulations. However, to avoid hardships to the faculty members who had already qualified or were likely to qualify ‘shortly’ under the existing regulations, a choice may be given to them for being considered for promotion under the existing regulations, the new guidelines said.

The resident audit officer had in 2019 raised objections against the pending promotion of the teachers who had applied for it under CAS.

The teachers’ body said that the issue was once again raised by its president at the senate meeting on January 8, demanding its immediate resolution on a similar pattern adopted by the Delhi University (DU).

The clause 6.3 became a bone of contention in 2019, after the teachers who had applied for the promotion argued that this provision gives them the eligibility to apply according to previous guidelines.