Cartography conference commences at PU

chandigarh news

A three-day international conference on the theme of Cartography for Self Reliant India commenced at the geography department of Panjab University
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya was the chief guest at the cartography conference at PU.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 01:42 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A three-day international conference on the theme of Cartography for Self Reliant India commenced at the department of geography, Panjab University, on Wednesday. It is being organised by the Indian National Cartographic Association.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya, who was the chief guest, said that geo-spatial field has tremendous potential for generating employment in the country. He also mentioned that in managing the pandemic, Covid maps proved beneficial.

The governor further said the application of Geographic Information Sciences (GIS) has become a crucial part of how NASA gets to know the feature of other worlds, develops broader understanding of geophysics and gathers valuable information about our own planet.

Raj Kumar, vice-chancellor, PU, emphasised on the need to come up with an action plan to make cartography multi-disciplinary so that its knowledge can be shared with other domains.

The Surveyor General of India, Naveen Tomar, in his keynote address, focused on the requirement of data collection on a large scale to make India a self-reliant nation. Also, he stressed upon the need of fresh blood to be injected into the system and also talked about public-private partnership in this regard.

RELATED STORIES

Lecture series on forensic science

A lecture series was held at the Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology in Panjab University on Wednesday. Michael Nirenberg while delivering a special lecture said that the walking pattern evidence may help in the conviction of criminals.

Nirenberg, president of the American Society of Forensic Podiatry, USA, is involved in the analysis of foot, footwear and forensic gait analyses. He assists the FBI and other law enforcement agencies and provides expert witness in courts.

The gait evidence provided by him helped convict criminals in cases of murders and burglary. Nirenberg demonstrated the real time forensic cases wherein forensic analysis was conducted on the basis of footwear, footprint and videos of gait of the criminals.

