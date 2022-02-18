Casteist remarks row: Partial relief to ex-cricketer Yuvraj Singh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has quashed charges of promoting enmity against former cricketer Yuvraj Singh invoked in an FIR registered by the Haryana Police in 2020 on complaint of a lawyer.

The court, however, refused to quash two other charges invoked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 for alleged derogatory casteist remarks by the cricketer during a live programme.

The FIR was registered on February 14, 2021, eight months after he had apologised for the “unintentional remarks” made during an Instagram live video in April 2020 during lockdown. It was registered on complaint of one Rajat Kalsan, of Hansi, under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity) and 153-B (assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the SC/ST Act. Even now, maximum punishment he faces is up to five years, if convicted.

The high court bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh observed that Sections 153-A and 153-B of the IPC will not apply to the derogatory word used by Yuvraj Singh. “...it was not his intention to say either that any particular caste does not bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India or does not uphold the integrity of India… Neither did he make any assertion... so as to cause disharmony or feelings of hatred or enmity or ill-will between any person,” the bench said, quashing these two charges.

However, the court refused to quash Sections invoked under the SC/ST Act observing that unless the investigating agency finally comes to a different conclusion, it cannot be said that a person belonging to Scheduled Caste will not be hurt by the word used by him, when the word traditionally otherwise pertains to the caste of a person in north India. Yuvraj had admitted to having used the word but argued that it was used in a different context.

The court observed that even if the intention of the user of the word may not be so, it becomes insignificant as it may cause “indignities/humiliation” to any member of a Scheduled Caste. It will not entitle the court to quash the FIR on that ground even as Yuvraj had offered to do charitable work for welfare of SCs and STs.

“... all persons, specifically celebrities, need to be careful in the language that they use, especially when they are using it on the social media,” the court further remarked.