Caught in the world wide web over game of Bridge

Our fingers just fly on the computer keys involuntarily, as we search for information or entertainment on search engines. The process has become a huge part of our lives, something as natural as breathing. But if we pause to think, just what image does the phrase ‘www’ conjure in the mind’s eye? The web as we know it is capable of myriad, exciting possibilities. To many, it may be akin to a vast, curtained bay window, hinting at a kaleidoscope of options, cheerful, informative, exciting, intriguing, all showcasing prospective views with the potential to amuse, entertain and keep us happily occupied.

For someone like me, with a fanciful mind and overactive imagination, the web has recently been invoking images of an ominously spiralling black hole, beckoning wickedly or a gargantuan spider with nasty appendages, all eight of which are capable of encompassing, suffocating and controlling us. This latter is the image that has been my constant companion, my bête noire, for quite some time now. Let me explain.

Besides awareness of sanitation, hygiene, mindfulness and frugality, the Covid pandemic has made us conscious of learning to be on our own and finding ways to pass time fruitfully without resorting to actual physical contact with other people. That’s where the story of my nightmare with online Bridge began.

I had joined a group of wonderful ladies in my city who taught me the game but being declared one of the most difficult card games in the world, it was a huge challenge and I was apprehensive about actually picking up the cards dealt, the intricate bidding process and then playing multiple hands with the stalwarts. As luck would have it, Covid ripped apart life as we knew it and rendered us all recluses. It also seemed the perfect time for me to join some online Bridge platform where I could, in the haven of anonymity, better my skills, make mistakes and blunders with faceless strangers and not have to worry about embarrassing myself.

So much for my innocence and unworldliness because I was soon to discover the dark side of the web, a side much maligned and rightly so.

Moron, imbecile, fool, cretin are a few colourful adjectives my screen is bombarded with during play, many times in capital letters, to add insult to injury. Some players rudely remove you from their table and you are left licking your wounds. Many people sitting in remote corners of the world, hurl abuses in foreign languages. I know because curiosity takes over and I often Google the meaning!

A few continue to hound and stalk you even if you exit their group and leave behind expletives like, ‘You still playing Bridge, you clown! Get out!’

Things came to such a head that I started fearing going online to play until one day my husband noticed me hurriedly shutting the laptop and couldn’t believe I was letting myself be bullied by some malicious and spiteful netizens. “What happened to all the sagely advice you keep doling out to the children? When you come to a fork in the road, try not to take the easy path, because many a time the tortuous route is there to make you stronger,” he reminded me with a grin.

So, I have decided to dig in my heels, play the game and make a determined effort to learn and improve.

To all the unkind and hurtful folk out there, “I am here to stay.”

pallavisingh358@gmail.com

The writer is a Jalandhar-based freelance contributor