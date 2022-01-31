Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CBI arrests IAS officer in Punjab in 2-lakh bribery case
chandigarh news

CBI arrests IAS officer in Punjab in 2-lakh bribery case

The CBI had carried out a raid when Singh, who was elevated to IAS after promotion from state civil services, was allegedly receiving the bribe money for recommending the officer's name to Punjab's transport department principal secretary for promotion.
The person from whom Singh had allegedly demanded the bribe approached the CBI with a complaint.
Published on Jan 31, 2022 10:30 PM IST
PTI | , Chandigarh

The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on Monday arrested senior Indian administrative service(IAS) officer Paramjit Singh, posted as the Director of Punjab Roadways, in Chandigarh for allegedly taking a 2 lakh bribe for recommending the name of an officer for promotion, officials said.

The CBI had carried out a raid when Singh, who was elevated to IAS after promotion from state civil services, was allegedly receiving the bribe money for recommending the officer's name to Punjab's transport department principal secretary for promotion, they said.

The person from whom Singh had allegedly demanded the bribe approached the CBI with a complaint, they said.

"It was alleged that the complainant was due for promotion to the rank of General Manager, for which a DPC was constituted in January, 2022 and the Director (Singh) was part of the said DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee).

"It was further alleged that the accused demanded bribe of 5 lakh from the complainant for recommending his name to Principal Secretary, Transport, Government of Punjab, for promotion to the rank of General Manager,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

RELATED STORIES

It was also alleged that the bribe amount was negotiated and the accused settled for 2 lakh, he said.

"The said Director (Singh), Punjab Roadways, Chandigarh allegedly threatened the complainant to bear the consequences in case the said bribe amount was not paid to him," Joshi said.

After getting a complaint and preliminary verification, the CBI laid a trap at the location where the alleged bribe money was to be paid, Joshi said.

The team raided the location after getting the signal and caught Singh while allegedly accepting 2 lakh, the officials said.

“Searches were conducted today on the premises of the accused in Chandigarh and Mohali,” Joshi said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bribery case bribery chandigarh
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP