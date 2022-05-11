CBI conducts raids in multi-crore J&K Bank fraud case

: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Jammu and Srinagar in a case related to the purchase of J&K Bank’s office space of approximately 65000 sq ft area in Mumbai.

“The CBI sleuths conducted searches at the residences of Haseeb Drabu, then chairman J&K Bank, besides members of the Estates Committee of the board of directors of the bank, including AK Mehta, the then executive director, and the then directors Mohammed lbrahim Shahdad and Vikrant Kuthiala,” said official sources.

The CBI in an official statement said, “The Central Bureau of Investigation is today conducting searches at eight locations, including Jammu, Srinagar and Mumbai, on the premises of then members of Estate Committee of the Board of Directors, including then chairman of J&K Bank, then directors, then executive director. Incriminating documents, articles and electronic evidence, several bank account details and bank locker keys have been recovered during searches.”

The CBI had registered a case on November 11, 2021, on the allegations of irregularities in the purchase of Akruti Gold building for ₹180 crore by J&K Bank for its integrated office in Mumbai in 2010.

