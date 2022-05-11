CBI conducts raids in multi-crore J&K Bank fraud case
: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Jammu and Srinagar in a case related to the purchase of J&K Bank’s office space of approximately 65000 sq ft area in Mumbai.
“The CBI sleuths conducted searches at the residences of Haseeb Drabu, then chairman J&K Bank, besides members of the Estates Committee of the board of directors of the bank, including AK Mehta, the then executive director, and the then directors Mohammed lbrahim Shahdad and Vikrant Kuthiala,” said official sources.
The CBI in an official statement said, “The Central Bureau of Investigation is today conducting searches at eight locations, including Jammu, Srinagar and Mumbai, on the premises of then members of Estate Committee of the Board of Directors, including then chairman of J&K Bank, then directors, then executive director. Incriminating documents, articles and electronic evidence, several bank account details and bank locker keys have been recovered during searches.”
The CBI had registered a case on November 11, 2021, on the allegations of irregularities in the purchase of Akruti Gold building for ₹180 crore by J&K Bank for its integrated office in Mumbai in 2010.
-
Chandigarh | Lured by ‘dating site’ offer, 63-yr-old man duped of ₹21 lakh
Lured by a free dating service and provision of foreign trips, a 63-year-old man duped of ₹21 lakh in the pretext of securing the membership of a dating site. In his complaint, Arun Kumar, said that in June 2019, he received a call from an unidentified woman, who identified herself as Neha and offered him a free dating service for which precondition was to become a member.
-
Divisional tours of GoMs to continue: CM Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said divisional/district tours of the Group of Ministers would continue and necessary action would be taken on the reports submitted by them after touring respective divisions/districts. Yogi gave directives in this regard after a meeting of the council of ministers that he presided over. The GoMs presented reports in the meeting.
-
Boycott call hit routine working in HC
The routine activities in the Allahabad High Court remained paralysed on Tuesday as majority of lawyers, on a call given by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association, abstained from judicial work. The HCBA gave the work boycott call in support of their demand for prompt listing of cases and other improvements in the computerized system of listing of cases introduced in recent times.
-
Delhi: 2 liquor vends in each ward may not be mandatory for licensees
The Delhi government is likely to do away with the mandatory requirement that licensees must have two liquor vends in each municipal ward, officials aware of the matter said. A cabinet note recently prepared by the finance department said that there are around 100 wards in Delhi in which liquor vends cannot be opened.
-
Police teams carrying out raids to arrest other members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders
After the arrest of seven members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders at Tharwai and Phaphamau, the police teams are carrying out raids at several spots in Bihar and other places in Uttar Pradesh to trace and nab the remaining members who are still at large. Prayagraj police had arrested seven members of Kharwar gang after an encounter on May 4. Three of them received bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics