Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CCTV challans become reality in Mohali today

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 06, 2025 09:54 AM IST

Under the ₹17.70-crore project, which aims to reduce traffic violations and thereby accidents, as many as 405 CCTV cameras have been installed at 20 key intersections across the city for strict surveillance

Starting Thursday, Mohali police will start issuing e-challans to traffic violators after a formal inauguration of the long-awaited City Surveillance and Traffic Management System by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann at the Sector-79 police station.

The system, which has been in the works since February 2024, missed three previous deadlines—September, November, and January 2025—before finally being ready for launch. (iStock)
The system, which has been in the works since February 2024, missed three previous deadlines—September, November, and January 2025—before finally being ready for launch. (iStock)

Under the 17.70-crore project, which aims to reduce traffic violations and thereby accidents, as many as 405 CCTV cameras have been installed at 20 key intersections across the city for strict surveillance.

The system, which has been in the works since February 2024, missed three previous deadlines—September, November, and January 2025—before finally being ready for launch.

Last year, Mohali had reported 536 accidents, resulting in 312 fatalities, while over 20 lives have already been lost this year.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On