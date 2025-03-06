CCTV challans become reality in Mohali today

Starting Thursday, Mohali police will start issuing e-challans to traffic violators after a formal inauguration of the long-awaited City Surveillance and Traffic Management System by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann at the Sector-79 police station. The system, which has been in the works since February 2024, missed three previous deadlines—September, November, and January 2025—before finally being ready for launch. (iStock)

Under the ₹17.70-crore project, which aims to reduce traffic violations and thereby accidents, as many as 405 CCTV cameras have been installed at 20 key intersections across the city for strict surveillance.

Last year, Mohali had reported 536 accidents, resulting in 312 fatalities, while over 20 lives have already been lost this year.