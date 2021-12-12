Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CDS chopper crash: Naik Gursewak Singh cremated with full state honours
chandigarh news

CDS chopper crash: Naik Gursewak Singh cremated with full state honours

Naik Gursewak Singh, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with CDS General Bipin Rawat, was cremated at his native village of Dode Sodhian in Tarn Taran
Surrounded by mourning villagers, Indian Army personnel carrying the mortal remains of Naik Gursewak Singh, who was killed in a chopper crash, during his cremation ceremony at Dode Sodhian in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (AFP)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 07:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

Naik Gursewak Singh was cremated with full state honours at his native village of Dode Sodhian in Tarn Taran on Sunday.

The mortal remains of Naik Singh, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and others in Tamil Nadu last week, reached Amritsar by air on Sunday and were taken to the village on an army vehicle.

As the vehicle reached the village, residents showered flowers on it and raised slogans in his memory. They came out in huge numbers to bid Naik Singh a tearful adieu in the presence of senior politicians and civil and military officials.

Khemkaran MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, former MLA and Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha and deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh were among those who presented floral tribute to the deceased soldier. His three-year-old son Gurfateh Singh lit the pyre.

On the demand for financial aid to the family, the DC said: “If the death is declared a battle casualty by the government, Punjab will give 50 lakh to the family.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP