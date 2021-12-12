Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CDS chopper crash: Naik Gursewak Singh cremated with full state honours
chandigarh news

CDS chopper crash: Naik Gursewak Singh cremated with full state honours

Naik Gursewak Singh, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with CDS General Bipin Rawat, was cremated at his native village of Dode Sodhian in Tarn Taran
Surrounded by mourning villagers, Indian Army personnel carrying the mortal remains of Naik Gursewak Singh, who was killed in a chopper crash, during his cremation ceremony at Dode Sodhian in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (AFP)
Surrounded by mourning villagers, Indian Army personnel carrying the mortal remains of Naik Gursewak Singh, who was killed in a chopper crash, during his cremation ceremony at Dode Sodhian in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (AFP)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

Naik Gursewak Singh was cremated with full state honours at his native village of Dode Sodhian in Tarn Taran on Sunday.

The mortal remains of Naik Singh, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and others in Tamil Nadu last week, reached Amritsar by air on Sunday and were taken to the village on an army vehicle.

As the vehicle reached the village, residents showered flowers on it and raised slogans in his memory. They came out in huge numbers to bid Naik Singh a tearful adieu in the presence of senior politicians and civil and military officials.

Khemkaran MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, former MLA and Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha and deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh were among those who presented floral tribute to the deceased soldier. His three-year-old son Gurfateh Singh lit the pyre.

On the demand for financial aid to the family, the DC said: “If the death is declared a battle casualty by the government, Punjab will give 50 lakh to the family.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out