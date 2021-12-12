CDS chopper crash: Naik Gursewak Singh cremated with full state honours

Naik Gursewak Singh was cremated with full state honours at his native village of Dode Sodhian in Tarn Taran on Sunday.

The mortal remains of Naik Singh, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and others in Tamil Nadu last week, reached Amritsar by air on Sunday and were taken to the village on an army vehicle.

As the vehicle reached the village, residents showered flowers on it and raised slogans in his memory. They came out in huge numbers to bid Naik Singh a tearful adieu in the presence of senior politicians and civil and military officials.

Khemkaran MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, former MLA and Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha and deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh were among those who presented floral tribute to the deceased soldier. His three-year-old son Gurfateh Singh lit the pyre.

On the demand for financial aid to the family, the DC said: “If the death is declared a battle casualty by the government, Punjab will give ₹50 lakh to the family.”