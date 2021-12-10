CDS Rawat’s chopper crash: Pall of gloom at Naik Gursewak’s native village in Tarn Taran

A pall of gloom descended at Dode Sodhian in Tarn Taran district when the news of the death of Naik Gursewak Singh in a chopper crash along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and others in Tamil Nadu reached his native village.

People from the area and members of various political, social and religious organisations descended at the village to express their condolences.

Gursewak’s remains are expected to reach the village on Friday.

Gursewak is survived by his father Kabal Singh, wife Jaspreet Kaur, daughters Simratdeep Kaur (9), Gurleen Kaur (7) and son Fatehdeep Singh (3), officials said. He also leaves behind five brothers and two sisters.

He was recruited in the 9 Para (Special Forces) in 2004 and was deputed in the security cover of Gen Rawat for a long time.

His wife Jaspreet said, “Since I was sick, he was worried about my health daily. I called him over the phone a day before the mishap, but could not speak to him properly as some party was going on there. Later, we tried to establish contact with him but his phone was switched off.”

A teary-eyed Kabal Singh said, “He called me daily and enquired about the goings-on here. I am eager to hear his voice.”

Gurbaz Singh, the village sarpanch, said, “Gursewak was a good human being and he was loved by all the villagers. We are short of words to express our shock over his untimely demise. He joined duty on November 15 after helping preparing a playground in the villages for the youths. His death is not only a loss to his family, but to the village and the. He was an inspiration for the youngsters.”

Also, former Khemkaran MLA and Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha met the family and sought a financial aid of ₹1 crore to Gursewak’s family and a government job to one member.