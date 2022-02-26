Ceasefire completes one year; brings relief to lives of border residents in Jammu and Kashmir

The ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday completed one year, despite some “minor incidents”, the ceasefire has brought relief to the lives of villagers who live close to the LoC or the Zero Line in Jammu and Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year on this day, India and Pakistan had implemented the ceasefire along the LoC and guns fell silent after frequent ceasefire violations. The last one year there haven’t seen any major ceasefire violations from either side.

The two DGMOs of India and Pakistan had finalised the ceasefire agreement on February 23 and its implementation started a day after. The ceasefire announcement was made by the two armies through a joint statement issued on February 25. India and Pakistan had initially signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003, but frequent violations had left people living close to the LoC perturbed.

There were 4,645 ceasefire violations in 2020; 3,168 in 2019 and 1,629 violations in 2018. In contrast, there were 592 ceasefire violations last year till the ceasefire was announced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lal Din Khatana, sarpanch, Charunda village, along the LoC in Uri, said things changed after last year’s ceasefire.

“For us, the ceasefire brought a big relief. We can now move in our lands freely which was impossible earlier,” he said.

In Charunda village, many civilians have lost their lives due to ceasefire violations and villagers had constructed underground bunkers to escape the shelling.

Khatana said now the government has started to promote border tourism. “It’s only possible due to ceasefire. We want this should last forever.”

Farooq Ahmad, a resident of Mothal village close to the LoC, said that they have now been able to move to the Uri market for the business. “Villagers here are dependent on walnut business but earlier they can’t move out. Now things have changed, “ he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}