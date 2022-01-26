Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Celebrated lyricist Dev Tharike Wala passes away at 83
chandigarh news

Celebrated lyricist Dev Tharike Wala passes away at 83

Celebrated lyricist Dev Tharike Wala, best remembered for penning the 1976 record Tere Tille To Na, passed away on January 25 of age-related illness at the age of 83
Celebrated lyricist Dev Tharike Wala passed away on January 25 at the age of 83. (HT File)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByHHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Lyricist Hardev Singh Gill, better known by pseudonym Dev Tharike Wala, died on Tuesday of age-related illness at the age of 83.

Tharike Wala had penned several famous Punjab kalian over the course of his long-standing association with singer Kuldeep Manak, most notable of which was the 1976 record Tere Tille To Na.

Reacting to the news, noted Punjabi writer Gurbhajan Singh Gill said the lyricist’s passing away has left a void that could never be filled.

Noted writer and critic Jagwinder Jodha, associate professor at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), also expressed his sadness at Tharike Wala’s passing, saying the 83-year-old was among the few lyricists of the post-independence era who celebrated the economic rise of Punjab following his green revolution and brought the feelings of the common man on centre stage.

“Socially, he made a significant contribution to celebrate womanhood. ‘Maa hundi ae maa o duniya waleyo. Maa ae thand di chhan o duniya waleyo’, song is a classic example of it,” Jodha said.

Tharike Wala’s last rites were performed on Tuesday afternoon at Thrike village. People, including celebrated names from the field of Punjab literature, attended his funeral in large numbers.

RELATED STORIES
