Celebrities say ‘Moose Wala’s courage & words will never be forgotten’

Mumbai: Artistes from the film and music industries on Sunday expressed shock over Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

Comedian Kapil Sharma took to Twitter and remembered him as a “great artiste, a wonderful human”. “Satnam shri waheguru. Very shocking and very sad, a great artist and a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family,” the comedian wrote.

Musician Vishal Dadlani called Moosewala an “authentic modern artist” and said his courage and legacy will never be forgotten. “I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artistes. He was right on top of that list. I’m without words.”

“Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend! Angry and sad!” actor Karan Kundra tweeted.

Actor Himanshi Khurana wrote she was “speechless”.”RIP brother,” she tweeted. Actor Gautam Rode said he was “at a loss for words” while actor Zareen Khan dubbed his passing away as “absolutely devastating and shocking”.

Musician Armaan Malik also took to Twitter and said he “shocked and devastated”. Popular TV host Rannvijay Singha called it a “shocking news” and wrote he could not believe Moose Wala was no more.

