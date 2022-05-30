Celebrities say ‘Moose Wala’s courage & words will never be forgotten’
Mumbai: Artistes from the film and music industries on Sunday expressed shock over Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.
Comedian Kapil Sharma took to Twitter and remembered him as a “great artiste, a wonderful human”. “Satnam shri waheguru. Very shocking and very sad, a great artist and a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family,” the comedian wrote.
Musician Vishal Dadlani called Moosewala an “authentic modern artist” and said his courage and legacy will never be forgotten. “I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artistes. He was right on top of that list. I’m without words.”
“Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend! Angry and sad!” actor Karan Kundra tweeted.
Actor Himanshi Khurana wrote she was “speechless”.”RIP brother,” she tweeted. Actor Gautam Rode said he was “at a loss for words” while actor Zareen Khan dubbed his passing away as “absolutely devastating and shocking”.
Musician Armaan Malik also took to Twitter and said he “shocked and devastated”. Popular TV host Rannvijay Singha called it a “shocking news” and wrote he could not believe Moose Wala was no more.
-
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
-
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
-
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
-
BJP govt delaying handing over Rohtak village land: Rohtak MP
BJP MP from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma on Sunday shifted the Brahmin Sabha land dispute from Rohtak to Karnal. Sharma, who represented the Brahmin-dominated Karnal Lok Sabha seat twice in 2004 and 2009 for Congress, was addressing a gathering at a programme of a local Brahmin Sabha in the presence of sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia. MP Bhatia faces protest BJP's Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia faced protests from members of the community.
-
Will not spare anyone involved in corruption: Khattar at Sirsa rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government has given jobs in a transparent manner. Also, nearly 1,100 persons have been booked for their involvement in unfair means in recruitment process. Addressing a rally in Sirsa, CM Khattar said 800 persons, who were involved in unfair means in recruitment process, were arrested and 300 are absconding. Khattar added that the BJP nominees will win the upcoming civic bodies polls.
