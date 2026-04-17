Census 2027: Self-enumeration starts in Chandigarh, Panchkula

Deputy commissioner-cum-principal census officer Satpal Sharma on Thursday launched the self-enumeration campaign in the district by registering himself on the official online portal from his office at the Mini Secretariat and obtaining his unique ID. Self-enumeration is an optional process which allows citizens to fill out their details online before enumerators visit their homes. Self-enumeration is an optional process which allows citizens to fill out their details online before enumerators visit their homes. (HT Photo for representation)

Addressing the occasion, Sharma said that a special facility for self-enumeration has been made available to citizens from April 16 to April 30. This initiative allows residents to fill in their census details online from the comfort of their homes. He urged people to make maximum use of the facility and actively participate in Census 2027.

Describing the process as simple, secure, and fully digital, Sharma said that citizens can log in to the official portal using their mobile number through one time password (OTP) authentication. After logging in, they need to select their state, district, and local area details.

He further informed that users will be required to mark the exact location of their residence on a digital map and provide information about their household and family members. Once the process is completed, a unique self-enumeration (SE) ID will be generated. Sharma emphasised that residents must keep the SE ID safely, as it will be required for verification when an enumerator visits their home.